PARIS: This year’s French soft wheat harvest is expected to show a yield 11% below the 10-year average, due to a particularly wet crop year, crop institute Arvalis and grain industry group Intercereales said on Friday.

The 2024 soft wheat yield is seen at 6.4 metric tons per hectare (t/ha), down 13% from last year, they said in a joint statement.

They forecast an average protein content in this year’s soft wheat crop of 11.6%, stable versus 2023.