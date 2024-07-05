EU wheat rises in thin trade

PARIS: European wheat rose on Thursday in a technical rebound after falling sharply the previous day, but volumes were thin with US markets closed for the Independence Day holiday.

Benchmark September milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext, unofficially closed 0.8% higher at 225.00 euros a metric ton. Tunisia’s state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 100,000 tons of soft wheat in a tender on Thursday at $244.77 per ton cost and freight (c&f) for 50,000 tons, $247.94 a ton c&f for 25,000 tons and $248.50 a ton c&f for another 25,000 tons.

China’s weather bureau warned that a prolonged heatwave forecast for July in the country’s eastern, central and southern regions may hit yields of rice, cotton and other crops as extreme weather continues to threaten its food production.

World stocks clocked up more record highs after US data narrowed the odds on a September Fed interest-rate cut, while UK voters headed to the polls in national elections.