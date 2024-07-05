AIRLINK 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.14%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFBL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.16%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.58%)
HASCOL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
HBL 132.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
HUBC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.48%)
KEL 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
MLCF 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
OGDC 135.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.06%)
PAEL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
PPL 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.19%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.51%)
PTC 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
SNGP 69.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.67%)
SSGC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
TRG 61.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.45%)
UNITY 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 8,499 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,256 Decreased By -164.5 (-0.6%)
KSE100 80,283 Increased By 49.1 (0.06%)
KSE30 25,792 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.03%)
Markets Print 2024-07-05

EU wheat rises in thin trade

Reuters Published 05 Jul, 2024 03:17am

PARIS: European wheat rose on Thursday in a technical rebound after falling sharply the previous day, but volumes were thin with US markets closed for the Independence Day holiday.

Benchmark September milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext, unofficially closed 0.8% higher at 225.00 euros a metric ton. Tunisia’s state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 100,000 tons of soft wheat in a tender on Thursday at $244.77 per ton cost and freight (c&f) for 50,000 tons, $247.94 a ton c&f for 25,000 tons and $248.50 a ton c&f for another 25,000 tons.

China’s weather bureau warned that a prolonged heatwave forecast for July in the country’s eastern, central and southern regions may hit yields of rice, cotton and other crops as extreme weather continues to threaten its food production.

World stocks clocked up more record highs after US data narrowed the odds on a September Fed interest-rate cut, while UK voters headed to the polls in national elections.

