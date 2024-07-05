Senior UK Conservative Jacob Rees-Mogg fails to win seat in election

LONDON: Former British Conservative minister Jacob Rees-Mogg failed to win the parliamentary seat of North East Somerset and Hanham, losing to the Labour Party, results showed early on Friday.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jul 5
|
278.60
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jul 5
|
278.40
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jul 5
|
160.75
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jul 5
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jul 5
|
1.28
|
Euro to USD / Jul 5
|
1.08
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jul 3
|
5,537.02
|
Nasdaq / Jul 3
|
18,188.30
|
Dow Jones / Jul 3
|
39,308
|
FTSE 100 / Jul 4
|
8,241.26
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jul 4
|
18,450.48
|
France CAC40 / Jul 4
|
7,695.78
|
India Sensex / Jul 5
|
79,738.45
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jul 5
|
40,839.75
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jul 4
|
18,235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jul 4
|
207,733.20
|
Petrol/Litre / Jul 5
|
265.61
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jul 5
|
83.69
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jul 5
|
2,363.70
|
Diesel/Litre / Jul 5
|
277.45
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jul 5
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jul 5
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
585
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jul 5
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jul 5
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jul 5
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jul 5
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87.10
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jul 5
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
499.34
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Jul 5
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jul 5
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.84
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Jul 5
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
47,200,500
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Jul 5
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
29,719,327
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Jul 5
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
21,170,581
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Jul 5
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
16,965,134
▲ 0.00
|
The Searle Co. / Jul 5
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
15,793,227
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Jul 5
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
15,054,641
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jul 5
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
14,145,556
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jul 5
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
13,158,668
▲ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Jul 5
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
12,358,668
▲ 0.00
