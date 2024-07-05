Markets Print 2024-07-05
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the
Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (July 04, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.75 280.23 AED 75.19 75.92
EURO 297.13 300.02 SAR 73.40 74.09
GBP 351.14 354.47 INTERBANK 278.40 278.60
JPY 1.69 1.73
=========================================================================
