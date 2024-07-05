AIRLINK 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.14%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFBL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.16%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.58%)
HASCOL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
HBL 132.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
HUBC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.48%)
KEL 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
MLCF 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
OGDC 135.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.06%)
PAEL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
PPL 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.19%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.51%)
PTC 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
SNGP 69.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.67%)
SSGC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
TRG 61.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.45%)
UNITY 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 8,499 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,256 Decreased By -164.5 (-0.6%)
KSE100 80,283 Increased By 49.1 (0.06%)
KSE30 25,792 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.03%)
Jul 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-05

Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 05 Jul, 2024 03:17am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the

Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (July 04, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               277.75   280.23    AED                75.19     75.92
EURO                297.13   300.02    SAR                73.40     74.09
GBP                 351.14   354.47    INTERBANK         278.40    278.60
JPY                                                        1.69      1.73
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

foreign currencies Open market rates of foreign currencies

Comments

200 characters

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Tax exemption on POL products: FBR suffers massive revenue loss in 2022-23

Transition plan to wind up PWD: ED creates surplus pool of 7,000 employees

Unregistered retailers: 2.5pc advance tax stirs up a hornet’s nest

Detection of tax fraud cases: PM directs FBR to expedite efforts

884MW Suki Kinari project: NESPAK jubilant over hi-pot testing of transmission line on time

Discos’ consumers: Nepra set to hold hearing to put its stamp on revised SoT

HBFC sell-off progress reviewed: Talks held with interested business group

‘Unjust’ budget: MoC, exporters join the chorus against MoF, FBR

Power minister promises tariff relief

SCO member states’ summit: Pakistan will extend invitations to all heads

Read more stories