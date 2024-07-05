Markets Print 2024-07-05
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 04, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 80,282.80
High: 80,888.86
Low: 80,134.89
Net Change: 49.13
Volume (000): 229,012
Value (000): 13,270,036
Makt Cap (000) 2,521,875,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,981.39
NET CH (+) 51.97
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,923.02
NET CH (+) 55.42
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,828.74
NET CH (+) 30.00
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,898.63
NET CH (-) 114.73
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,804.31
NET CH (+) 3.94
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,015.10
NET CH (+) 3.86
------------------------------------
As on: 04- JULY -2024
====================================
