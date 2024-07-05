KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 04, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 80,282.80 High: 80,888.86 Low: 80,134.89 Net Change: 49.13 Volume (000): 229,012 Value (000): 13,270,036 Makt Cap (000) 2,521,875,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,981.39 NET CH (+) 51.97 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,923.02 NET CH (+) 55.42 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,828.74 NET CH (+) 30.00 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,898.63 NET CH (-) 114.73 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,804.31 NET CH (+) 3.94 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,015.10 NET CH (+) 3.86 ------------------------------------ As on: 04- JULY -2024 ====================================

