AIRLINK 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.14%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFBL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.16%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.58%)
HASCOL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
HBL 132.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
HUBC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.48%)
KEL 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
MLCF 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
OGDC 135.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.06%)
PAEL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
PPL 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.19%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.51%)
PTC 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
SNGP 69.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.67%)
SSGC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
TRG 61.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.45%)
UNITY 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 8,499 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,256 Decreased By -164.5 (-0.6%)
KSE100 80,283 Increased By 49.1 (0.06%)
KSE30 25,792 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.03%)
Jul 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Non-filers: FBR blocks 210,000 SIM cards to ‘encourage’ tax payment

AFP Published July 4, 2024 Updated July 4, 2024 08:50pm

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tax authority, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), said Thursday it has blocked 210,000 SIM cards of users who have not filed tax returns in a bid to widen the revenue bracket.

Only 5.2 million people of the more than 240 million population filed income tax returns in 2022.

The FBR passed the edict in April and has since sent orders to the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) to block the connections of 210,000 SIM cards, with 62,000 of them later restored, according to the board’s data.

“We have unblocked the SIMs of those who have paid their taxes,” FBR public relations official Bakhtiar Muhammad said.

Blocking mobile SIMs: explore alternative strategies to enhance tax collection, GSMA urges FBR

“Nobody voluntarily comes up and pays taxes. We have to make ways for the people to pay their taxes.”

Pakistan has more than 192 million cellphone subscribers and four telecommunications service providers, according to the PTA.

Pakistanis must register a SIM card with their national identity number, which is often used for multiple connections.

Blocking SIMs of non-filers: FBR decides to summon telcos’ operators

“Access to telecom services is a basic human right and essential for many other fundamental services, including access to information, education, and emergency services,” an official at one of the four telecommunications companies told AFP on the condition of anonymity.

“We are in dialogue with the authorities, convincing them to use technology to help increase tax collection, as abrupt measures could disrupt the provision of these critical services.”

Not stopped from blocking SIM cards: FBR only barred from taking coercive steps against telcos: IHC

The South Asian country is struggling to increase its pitifully low revenue base but is hampered by a largely undocumented economy.

The government has been pushing for more loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help balance its books but the lender wants Islamabad to do more to mobilise its own resources.

“This is an absurd move. Not everyone who has SIMs earns enough to fall under the tax-paying category,” Fareiha Aziz, a digital rights activist, told AFP.

“People’s livelihoods are tied to their phones. This is an overreach.”

The four telecommunications companies warned in a letter to the ministry of information technology in June that the new tax measures against non-tax filing cellphone users were “impractical” and “non workable” and would scare away foreign investment.

Tauseef Gilani, a 66-year-old businessman in Islamabad, said the novel move was going too far.

“Whatever income I earn, it’s my responsibility to contribute back to society,” Gilani said.

“However, blocking SIMs is unjust – it infringes upon freedom of expression and violates rights.”

PTA Taxes Tax FBR withholding tax Sim cards

Comments

200 characters

Non-filers: FBR blocks 210,000 SIM cards to ‘encourage’ tax payment

SCO summit: terrorism, extremism must be fought collectively, says PM Shehbaz

Pakistan to host SCO meeting in October 2024: Foreign Office

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Qatar pledges support for Pakistan’s climate-vulnerable sectors

FTSE Russell downgrades Pakistan to frontier market from secondary emerging status

Arif Habib Limited now expects KSE-100 to hit 109,000 by June 2025

After positive start, KSE-100 ends session on flat note

Bank of Punjab to open offices in Bahrain, UAE

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories