AIRLINK 89.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.62%)
DGKC 90.92 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.8%)
FCCL 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.61%)
FFBL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.05%)
HASCOL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
HBL 132.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.23%)
HUBC 166.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 4.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.29%)
PAEL 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.42%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PPL 125.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.46%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.89%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.25%)
SEARL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
SNGP 69.80 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.48%)
SSGC 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
TRG 62.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
UNITY 31.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,554 Increased By 53.3 (0.63%)
BR30 27,529 Increased By 108.2 (0.39%)
KSE100 80,751 Increased By 517.7 (0.65%)
KSE30 25,980 Increased By 180.5 (0.7%)
Sports

Coco Gauff steamrolls into third round at Wimbledon

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2024 10:13am

Second-seeded Coco Gauff cruised past Romanian Anca Todoni 6-2, 6-1 in the second round of Wimbledon on Wednesday in London.

Gauff converted five of nine break point opportunities and won 85 percent of her first serves in rolling on to the third round in 66 minutes. Todoni was beset by 23 unforced errors.

“I’m happy with how I played. I do think I could have played cleaner at some moments, but overall, I’m happy to get through to the third round,” Gauff said.

“This is the court where I first started here at Wimbledon, so Court 1 is always a special place for me to play on.”

Gauff advances to the third round, where she’ll play Great Britain’s Sonay Kartal, a three-set winner over Clara Burel of France.

Gauff beats Jabeur to reach French Open semi-finals

Gauff will be joined in the third round by fellow American Emma Navarro, who ousted Naomi Osaka in second-round action, 6-4, 6-1.

The No. 19 seed won 27 points on her first serve compared to 19 for Osaka. Navarro hit 16 winners against just five unforced errors.

“Definitely a special experience playing out on center court,” Navarro said.

“I really tried to enjoy it and take it all in and really appreciate the opportunity, also while playing good tennis. I think I was able to do that.”

Unseeded Brit and former US Open winner Emma Raducanu defeated Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-1, 6-2 in second-round action. “I think I’m playing really good tennis,” she said.

“I knew all the hard yards I was putting in would lead to something. I’m so happy to be able to reap some of the rewards at Wimbledon.”

Other seeded winners included No. 7 Jasmine Paolini of Italy, No. 9 Maria Sakkari of Greece, No. 20 Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, No. 21 Elina Svitolina and No. 28 Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine. and No. 31 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic.

Haddad Maia, Svitolina and Krejcikova were all playing in first-round matches.

No. 26 Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic lost in straight sets to Canadian Bianca Andreescu. Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the 25th seed, was also on the wrong end of an upset, losing 6-4, 6-3 to Lin Zhu of China.

American Sloane Stephens lost in straight sets to Russian Diana Shnaider.

Lulu Sun of New Zealand and Croatian Donna Vekic also came out on top in second-round matches, ousting Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine and Russia’s Erika Andreeva, respectively. Jule Niemeier of Germany, the United States’ Katie Volynets and Colombian Camila Osorio all completed first-round victories.

