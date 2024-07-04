Coco Gauff steamrolls into third round at Wimbledon

Second-seeded Coco Gauff cruised past Romanian Anca Todoni 6-2, 6-1 in the second round of Wimbledon on Wednesday in London.

Gauff converted five of nine break point opportunities and won 85 percent of her first serves in rolling on to the third round in 66 minutes. Todoni was beset by 23 unforced errors.

“I’m happy with how I played. I do think I could have played cleaner at some moments, but overall, I’m happy to get through to the third round,” Gauff said.

“This is the court where I first started here at Wimbledon, so Court 1 is always a special place for me to play on.”

Gauff advances to the third round, where she’ll play Great Britain’s Sonay Kartal, a three-set winner over Clara Burel of France.

Gauff will be joined in the third round by fellow American Emma Navarro, who ousted Naomi Osaka in second-round action, 6-4, 6-1.

The No. 19 seed won 27 points on her first serve compared to 19 for Osaka. Navarro hit 16 winners against just five unforced errors.

“Definitely a special experience playing out on center court,” Navarro said.

“I really tried to enjoy it and take it all in and really appreciate the opportunity, also while playing good tennis. I think I was able to do that.”

Unseeded Brit and former US Open winner Emma Raducanu defeated Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-1, 6-2 in second-round action. “I think I’m playing really good tennis,” she said.

“I knew all the hard yards I was putting in would lead to something. I’m so happy to be able to reap some of the rewards at Wimbledon.”

Other seeded winners included No. 7 Jasmine Paolini of Italy, No. 9 Maria Sakkari of Greece, No. 20 Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, No. 21 Elina Svitolina and No. 28 Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine. and No. 31 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic.

Haddad Maia, Svitolina and Krejcikova were all playing in first-round matches.

No. 26 Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic lost in straight sets to Canadian Bianca Andreescu. Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the 25th seed, was also on the wrong end of an upset, losing 6-4, 6-3 to Lin Zhu of China.

American Sloane Stephens lost in straight sets to Russian Diana Shnaider.

Lulu Sun of New Zealand and Croatian Donna Vekic also came out on top in second-round matches, ousting Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine and Russia’s Erika Andreeva, respectively. Jule Niemeier of Germany, the United States’ Katie Volynets and Colombian Camila Osorio all completed first-round victories.