PM urges Tajikistan to use Karachi Port for transit trade

Published July 4, 2024

DUSHANBE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday invited Tajikistan to use Karachi Port for the transit trade besides emphasising the promotion of regional connectivity by constructing rail tracks and roads between the two countries.

The bilateral relations were discussed in a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Tajik counterpart Qohir Rasulzoda here.

The prime minister is on a two-day official visit to Tajikistan at the invitation of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

PM wants expansion of bilateral trade with Tajikistan

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the steadily expanding bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest and reaffirmed their shared desire to further strengthen the existing fraternal ties.

Prime Minister Shehbaz congratulated the Tajik prime minister on the successful organization of the 3rd High-Level Water Conference and appreciated Tajikistan’s leading role in water diplomacy.

Hailing the signing of the Strategic Partnership Agreement as a historic moment in bilateral ties between Pakistan and Tajikistan, the prime minister expressed the hope that this elevation of the relationship between the two countries would open up new areas of mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz underlined that Pakistan would continue to pursue enhanced engagement with Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan, in line with its “Vision Central Asia” policy.

He also stressed that enhanced regional connectivity and integration would remain key components for sustainable long-term socio-economic development of the region.

Emphasising the importance of regional ties in the South Asian and Central Asian region, the prime minister suggested that Pakistan host a regional connectivity summit to provide trade corridors to Central Asian countries and promote regional trade.

The prime minister welcomed the recent start of international flights between Pakistan and Tajikistan and emphasised increasing the number of flights. He said that religious and cultural values were common between the Tajik and Pakistani people and called for further expansion of social relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also reiterated the need for enhanced cooperation in culture, education, sports, and people-to-people contacts.

