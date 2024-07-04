Pakistan-US security cooperation to continue: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: The United States has declared that the security cooperation with Pakistan with chief focus on counter-terrorism is ongoing.

Addressing a news briefing in Washington on Tuesday, Pentagon Press Secretary Major-General Patrick S Ryer said that the US and Pakistan do share a security cooperation relationship, particularly focused on counter-terrorism. “We have a long history of working together in that regard. And so as opportunities present themselves in the future, I’m sure those conversations will continue to be ongoing,” he added.

A day earlier, US State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel while briefing the newsmen in Washington said that PTI founder Imran Khan’s detention is Pakistan’s internal matter.

When asked about the US House of Representatives resolution asking for a thorough and independent investigation into interference allegations in Pakistan’s 2024 elections, Patel said that in the US democratic system Congress is a separate but coequal branch of government.

Patel said that we have consistently and privately and publicly urged Pakistan to respect the rights of its people in line with its constitution and international commitments. He said that Washington urge the Government of Pakistan to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the freedom of expression, freedom of association, peaceful assembly, and the freedom of religion as well.