KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (July 03, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 277.70 280.25 AED 75.01 75.74 EURO 295.17 298.02 SAR 73.20 73.90 GBP 348.71 352.06 INTERBANK 278.30 278.60 JPY 1.68 1.72 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024