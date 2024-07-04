KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (July 03, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.70 280.25 AED 75.01 75.74
EURO 295.17 298.02 SAR 73.20 73.90
GBP 348.71 352.06 INTERBANK 278.30 278.60
JPY 1.68 1.72
=========================================================================
