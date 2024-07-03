AIRLINK 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.6%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.71%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.33%)
DFML 42.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.5%)
DGKC 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.31%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
FFBL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
HASCOL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
HBL 132.50 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (5.16%)
HUBC 167.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.01%)
HUMNL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.19%)
OGDC 136.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.58%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (7%)
PIBTL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 124.68 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.74%)
PRL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.76%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.61%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.63%)
SNGP 68.11 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.04%)
SSGC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.45%)
TPLP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TRG 62.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.48%)
UNITY 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.11%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,508 Increased By 79.7 (0.95%)
BR30 27,459 Increased By 495.3 (1.84%)
KSE100 80,234 Increased By 680.8 (0.86%)
KSE30 25,799 Increased By 215.8 (0.84%)
Jul 03, 2024
Most Gulf markets gain on US rate cut bets

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2024 06:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday as comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reinforced expectations that U.S. rate cuts were not far off.

Data for May showed the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation did not increase at all that month, while the 12-month rate of price increases has ebbed to 2.6%, still above the U.S. central bank’s 2% target but on the way down after a scare in the first few months of the year.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.4%, with Emirates Central Cooling Systems rising 2.7% and toll operator Salik gaining 1.4%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was up 0.1%, with ADNOC Drilling gaining 0.5% after the firm was awarded a $733 million contract for three rigs.

Gulf markets mixed as expectations rise of US rate cuts

The Qatari benchmark added 0.5%, led by a 0.6% gain in Qatar National Bank and a 0.9% increase in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose as U.S. industry data boosted hopes of solid fuel demand during the summer driving season in the top oil-consuming nation.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.1%, falling for a fourth consecutive session, with Al Rajhi Bank losing 0.6%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index finished 0.6% higher, with Talaat Mostafa Group (TMG) advancing 2.1%.

TMG is to invest $21 billion in the SouthMED tourism development that includes luxury villas and a marina on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

=======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA    fell 0.1% to 11,595
 ABU DHABI       rose 0.1% to 9,094
 DUBAI           gained 0.4% to 4,079
 QATAR           added 0.5% to 10,053
 EGYPT           up 0.6% to 28,161
 BAHRAIN         dropped 0.5% to 2,006
 OMAN            was flat at 4,685
 KUWAIT          was up 0.4% to 7,570
=======================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

