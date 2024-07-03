Sri Lanka shares fall as energy and IT stocks drop

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged by losses in energy and IT stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.67% at 12,037.14.

Nation Lanka Finance PLC and Lee Hedges PLC were the top percentage losers on the CSE All Share, falling 25% and 11.1%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 79.2 million shares from 61.8 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.55 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.1 million) from 1.83 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 336.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.52 billion rupees, the data showed.