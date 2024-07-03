AIRLINK 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.6%)
Russian attacks on Kharkiv region kill one, injure four

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2024 01:40pm

KYIV: One person was killed and another four wounded in Russian attacks in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

Kharkiv regional prosecutors said one person was killed and two wounded in an attack in the village of Borova that also damaged 10 homes, stores and an administrative building.

In the village of Ruska Lozova, two people were wounded and 10 homes damaged in a strike in the early hours that used two S-400 missiles, prosecutors said citing preliminary information. Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians since launching a full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022.

Ukraine not ready to compromise with Russia, says Zelenskiy aide

Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said in June that attacks near the village of Borova had intensified as Russian forces sought to strike logistics and probe weaknesses in the Ukrainian defences.

Russia pressed its ground assault into the north of the Kharkiv region in May, opening a new front in the 28-month war.

