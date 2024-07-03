AIRLINK 90.80 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.33%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.71%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
DFML 42.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.76%)
DGKC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.46%)
FCCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.63%)
FFBL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
FFL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.39%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.67%)
HASCOL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.66%)
HBL 131.50 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.37%)
HUBC 165.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.79%)
HUMNL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.11%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
MLCF 38.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
OGDC 137.02 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.75%)
PAEL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PPL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.19%)
PRL 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.36%)
PTC 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
SEARL 59.07 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.66%)
SNGP 68.30 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.33%)
SSGC 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.97%)
TPLP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
TRG 62.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.77%)
UNITY 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.11%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 8,509 Increased By 80.6 (0.96%)
BR30 27,363 Increased By 399.5 (1.48%)
KSE100 80,322 Increased By 769.1 (0.97%)
KSE30 25,807 Increased By 223.8 (0.87%)
Jul 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine not ready to compromise with Russia, says Zelenskiy aide

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2024 11:29am

WASHINGTON: Ukraine is not ready to compromise with Russia and give up any territory to end the war, a senior Ukrainian official said on Tuesday when asked about US presidential candidate Donald Trump’s declaration that he could quickly end the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, told reporters during a visit to Washington that Kyiv would listen to any advice on how to achieve a “just peace” in the war. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

“But we (are) not ready to go to the compromise for the very important things and values independence, freedom, democracy, territorial integrity, sovereignty,” he said.

Yermak’s visit came ahead of next week’s NATO summit in the US capital, where Ukraine is expected to be the main topic of discussion.

Trump, the Republican nominee challenging President Joe Biden, said during a debate between the pair last week that if he is re-elected in November he would quickly solve the war in Ukraine before taking office in January.

He has not offered details of how he would do that, but Reuters reported last week that two key advisers to Trump had presented him with a plan that would involve threatening to cut US assistance if Kyiv did not enter negotiations with Moscow.

Trump said during the debate, however, that he does not accept Russian President Vladimir Putin’s terms.

Putin has said Russia would end the war if Kyiv agreed to hand over the four regions in the east and south of the country claimed by Moscow.

Asked how Ukraine assesses that Trump would handle the war, Yermak said: “Honest answer: I don’t know. Let’s see.”

Ukraine would lobby a new US administration to continue providing it support, he said, adding that Ukraine had received bipartisan support in Washington and polling showed most Americans still support Ukraine after two years of war.

“It will be a decision of the American people. We will respect this choice,” Yermak said of the Nov. 5 presidential election. The United States has provided Ukraine with more than $50 billion worth of military aid since 2022.

Russia says it downed 10 Ukraine-launched air drones, two sea drones

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday the US will soon announce more than $2.3 billion in new security assistance for Ukraine.

Russia Ukraine Russia Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russian sanctions US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin Ukraine peace summit Ukraine security pact Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umerov arms package for Ukraine Russia defence systems

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine not ready to compromise with Russia, says Zelenskiy aide

PIA, HBFCL, others: sell-off timeline issued

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

KSE-100 index crosses 80,000 level as buying spree continues

ECP protest case: Islamabad court acquits Imran, Qureshi

Mari Mining receives licences for exploration of minerals in Chagai

Oil rises on US crude inventory draw, Mideast tensions

At least 121 people, mostly women, killed in stampede at India’s Hathras

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: No exemption to ministry from PPRA rules

Minority stakes sell: PM directs Petroleum, Finance divisions to prepare plan

Sale of govt-allotted immovable properties: Scope of WHT exemption expanded

Read more stories