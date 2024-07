Russia’s defence systems destroyed 10 air drones that Ukraine launched at Russian territory, as well as two sea drones heading in the direction of the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, the Russian defence ministry said.

Russia says it downed 36 Ukraine-launched drones over several Russian regions

Five air drones were destroyed over the Belgorod region, four over the Bryansk region and one over the Moscow region, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.