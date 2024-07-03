AIRLINK 90.80 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.33%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (7.1%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
DFML 42.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.69%)
DGKC 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.81%)
FFBL 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.81%)
FFL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.39%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.67%)
HASCOL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
HBL 131.60 Increased By ▲ 5.60 (4.44%)
HUBC 165.47 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
MLCF 38.53 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.93%)
OGDC 137.08 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.79%)
PAEL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PPL 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.2%)
PRL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.32%)
PTC 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.63%)
SNGP 68.30 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.33%)
SSGC 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.97%)
TPLP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
TRG 62.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.77%)
UNITY 31.93 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.05%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 8,512 Increased By 83.5 (0.99%)
BR30 27,383 Increased By 419.6 (1.56%)
KSE100 80,340 Increased By 786.7 (0.99%)
KSE30 25,813 Increased By 229.6 (0.9%)
Jul 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Joe Biden, Netanyahu expected to meet in Washington during Israeli PM’s July visit

Reuters Published July 3, 2024 Updated July 3, 2024 11:54am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to meet in Washington in late July when the Israeli leader comes to address the US Congress about his country’s war in Gaza, a White House official said on Tuesday.

Netanyahu is due to address the US Congress on July 24 during a visit to Washington.

He will speak to a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The expectation of a Biden-Netanyahu meeting was reported first by CNN, which added that the logistical details of their meeting expected at the White House were still being finalized.

While the US has maintained its strong support for Israel both diplomatically and in providing weapons amid the war in Gaza, Biden has on some occasions expressed concerns about Israel’s conduct.

For example, he once termed Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza as indiscriminate while also labeling its military response on another occasion as “over the top.”

In a call with Netanyahu in April after the killing of aid workers, Biden urged him to take more steps to protect civilians in Gaza, saying US policy may change otherwise.

250,000 in southern Gaza hit by Israel’s new evacuation order: UN

Republicans have criticized Biden, a Democrat, for this and urged more support for Israel.

There has been mounting international criticism of Israel’s conduct and of US support for its ally in a war that has so far killed tens of thousands and created a humanitarian crisis.

Nearly 38,000 people have been killed during the war in Gaza, the local health ministry says, with many more feared buried in rubble as nearly the entire enclave has been flattened and most of its 2.3 million population displaced.

There is also widespread hunger in Gaza.

The war has led to genocide allegations that Israel denies. Israel’s assault on Gaza began after Palestinian Hamas group attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and abducting 250 hostages to the Hamas-governed enclave, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel Joe Biden Benjamin Netanyahu White House US Congress Gaza White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan Israel and Hamas Gaza war Gaza genocide Gaza city of Rafah

Comments

200 characters

Joe Biden, Netanyahu expected to meet in Washington during Israeli PM’s July visit

PIA, HBFCL, others: sell-off timeline issued

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

KSE-100 index crosses 80,000 level as buying spree continues

ECP protest case: Islamabad court acquits Imran, Qureshi

Mari Mining receives licences for exploration of minerals in Chagai

Oil rises on US crude inventory draw, Mideast tensions

At least 121 people, mostly women, killed in stampede at India’s Hathras

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: No exemption to ministry from PPRA rules

Minority stakes sell: PM directs Petroleum, Finance divisions to prepare plan

Sale of govt-allotted immovable properties: Scope of WHT exemption expanded

Read more stories