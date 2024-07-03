AIRLINK 90.80 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.33%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.07%)
DFML 42.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.13%)
DGKC 90.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.3%)
FCCL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.46%)
FFBL 38.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
GGL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.88%)
HASCOL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
HBL 131.20 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.13%)
HUBC 165.49 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (0.91%)
HUMNL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.26%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
OGDC 137.03 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.76%)
PAEL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PPL 124.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.43%)
PRL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.4%)
PTC 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.19%)
SEARL 58.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
SNGP 68.15 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.1%)
SSGC 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.53%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.11%)
TPLP 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.92%)
TRG 62.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.61%)
UNITY 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.27%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,504 Increased By 75 (0.89%)
BR30 27,355 Increased By 391.6 (1.45%)
KSE100 80,289 Increased By 736.5 (0.93%)
KSE30 25,794 Increased By 210.2 (0.82%)
Jul 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan slides to seven-month low on weak economic data

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2024 09:58am

HONG KONG: China’s yuan skidded to a seven-month low against the dollar on Wednesday on weak economic data and as the central bank nudged the currency’s trading range a little bit lower.

At 0410 GMT, the yuan was down about 0.03% at 7.2733 and had traded as low as 7.2736, the weaker end of its daily trading band.

The yuan is down 2.4% on the US dollar this year as China’s economic recovery has disappointed and rock-bottom bond yields have driven money away and into higher yielding currencies.

The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) released on Wednesday fell to 51.2 from 54.0 in May, marking the lowest reading since October 2023.

Despite a small fall for the dollar overnight, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) fixed the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1312 per dollar, its weakest since Nov. 21, 2023.

“Market participants perceived PBOC’s policy signal to unleash CNY depreciation pressure,” said Mizuho currency strategist Ken Cheung in a note to clients.

China’s yuan largely steady

“It appears that the PBOC is comfortable with the current pace of depreciation.”

Analysts said a looming US presidential election where both major party candidates are taking a tough stance on relations with China was also putting downward pressure on the currency.

President Joe Biden’s administration has revoked eight licences this year that had allowed some companies to ship goods to Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei, according to a document first reported by Reuters.

The US also added six companies to its trade restriction list on Tuesday, including four for their links to the training of China’s military forces.

The second half is likely to bring geopolitical risks facing the Chinese yuan to the fore more forcefully as the US election nears, Luis Oganes, head of global macro research at JPMorgan, wrote in a note.

Key onshore vs offshore levels: Overnight dollar/yuan swap onshore -15.50 pips vs. offshore -15.50 Three-month SHIBOR 1.9 % vs. 3-month CNH HIBOR 3 %

China Yuan S&P Global People Bank of China

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan slides to seven-month low on weak economic data

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

KSE-100 index crosses 80,000 level as buying spree continues

ECP protest case: Islamabad court acquits Imran, Qureshi

Mari Mining receives licences for exploration of minerals in Chagai

Oil rises on US crude inventory draw, Mideast tensions

At least 121 people, mostly women, killed in stampede at India’s Hathras

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: No exemption to ministry from PPRA rules

Minority stakes sell: PM directs Petroleum, Finance divisions to prepare plan

Sale of govt-allotted immovable properties: Scope of WHT exemption expanded

Sugar export: 100pc receipt of export proceeds in advance made mandatory

Read more stories