AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.75%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.93%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (6.46%)
DGKC 90.48 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
FFBL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.43%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
HBL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.84%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.51%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.81%)
PPL 123.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.37%)
PRL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1%)
SNGP 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
BR100 8,429 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,963 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 79,553 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 25,584 No Change 0 (0%)
Jul 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-03

‘Digital Economy Enhancement Project’ WB rates overall implementation progress as ‘satisfactory’

Tahir Amin Published 03 Jul, 2024 07:35am

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has rated the overall implementation progress of “Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP)” worth $78 million satisfactory which envisaged to support the expansion of digitally enabled public service delivery for citizens and firms.

The bank in its first Implementation Status and Results Report (ISR) also termed the progress toward achievement of project development objective satisfactory.

This is the first ISR of DEEP since its approval by the World Bank Board. DEEP was declared effective on May 2, 2024, andthe first supervision mission was held from May 20th-30th. During the first mission, the World Bank’s team agreed withthe Project Implementing Entities (PIEs) on the time-sensitive activities to be implemented, as per the Financing Agreement.

The actions to be carried out by the PIEs are detailed in the Technical Annex of the Management Letter communicated to the PIEs and are essentially centered around two themes: (i) Implementation readiness: key and time-sensitive next steps required for the implementation phase of the Project, and (ii) Compliance with the terms of the Financing Agreement: key and time-sensitive tasks as laid down in the Signed Financing Agreement. “We would like to emphasize that at this stage, the PIEs must prioritize the key and time sensitive tasks,” the bank noted

Additionally, since the feasibility of the National Fiberization Plan will be financed by the Ministry of IT and Telecom through DEEP, the mission also discussed options for collaboration with public and private sector stakeholders to support the preparation of the National Fiberization Plan in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

World Bank

Comments

200 characters

‘Digital Economy Enhancement Project’ WB rates overall implementation progress as ‘satisfactory’

Sugar export: 100pc receipt of export proceeds in advance made mandatory

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: No exemption to ministry from PPRA rules

Minority stakes sell: PM directs Petroleum, Finance divisions to prepare plan

Anti-smuggling initiative: FBR extends LEAs’ powers up to June 30, 2025

Sale of govt-allotted immovable properties: Scope of WHT exemption expanded

After the end of IMF deal: Reforms agenda will be placed before nation: MoS

Pakistan, Afghan rulers re-establish contact for talks

PM wants expansion of bilateral trade with Tajikistan

FBR, PRAs at loggerheads over harmonization of tax collection

There can’t be justice ‘without looking at whole elections’: Justice Mansoor

Read more stories