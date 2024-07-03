Markets Print 2024-07-03
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (July 02, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.54 280.20 AED 75.00 75.74
EURO 294.90 297.81 SAR 73.21 73.89
GBP 347.49 350.92 INTERBANK 278.45 278.60
JPY 1.68 1.72
=========================================================================
