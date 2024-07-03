KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 02, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 79,552.89 High: 79,740.35 Low: 78,978.55 Net Change: 728.56 Volume (000): 192,803 Value (000): 11,761,010 Makt Cap (000) 2,498,947,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,891.80 NET CH (+) 45.76 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,766.28 NET CH (+) 57.42 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,487.56 NET CH (+) 263.71 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,767.66 NET CH (+) 57.29 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,673.54 NET CH (+) 67.45 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,961.34 NET CH (+) 36.03 ------------------------------------ As on: 02- JULY -2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024