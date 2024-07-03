Markets Print 2024-07-03
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 02, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 02, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 79,552.89
High: 79,740.35
Low: 78,978.55
Net Change: 728.56
Volume (000): 192,803
Value (000): 11,761,010
Makt Cap (000) 2,498,947,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,891.80
NET CH (+) 45.76
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,766.28
NET CH (+) 57.42
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,487.56
NET CH (+) 263.71
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,767.66
NET CH (+) 57.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,673.54
NET CH (+) 67.45
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,961.34
NET CH (+) 36.03
------------------------------------
As on: 02- JULY -2024
====================================
