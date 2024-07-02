AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
Putin to meet Xi and Erdogan at SCO summit in Kazakhstan

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2024 07:32pm

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday during a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Putin last met Xi in May when he visited China on his first foreign trip after being inaugurated for a fifth term as Russian president.

PM Shehbaz departs for Tajikistan on two-day official visit

The SCO is a Eurasian political, economic, international security and defence organization established by China and Russia in 2001. The other full members are Pakistan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Turkey, though not a member, often takes part in its meetings as a “dialogue partner”.

