Pakistan

PM Shehbaz departs for Tajikistan on two-day official visit

BR Web Desk Published July 2, 2024

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left on Tuesday for Dushanbe on a two-day official visit to Tajikistan at the invitation of Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.

The premeir is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah tarar, and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi.

The PM will meet President Rahmon, Chairman of Majlisi Namoyandagon of Majlisi Oli Mahmadtoir Zoir Zokirzoda and Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

“The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest to further deepen bilateral cooperation especially in the areas of regional connectivity, trade, people-to-people contacts and energy as well as cooperation on multilateral issues,” the FO said.

Pak-Tajik SPA likely during PM’s visit

The two countries will also sign agreements and MoUs in diverse areas of cooperation.

The visit is a part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Tajikistan, the press release further said.

Earlier, sources told Business Recorder that Pakistan and Tajikistan are likely to sign a Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA) during the premier’s visit.

“To elevate the level of bilateral cooperation with Tajikistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs has prepared a draft SPA between both countries proposing cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, security and defence, energy and connectivity, culture, tourism and people to people contacts as well as plan of action (2024-26),” the sources added.

