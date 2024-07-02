AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
Sri Lanka shares climb on utilities stocks-led boost

  • CSE All Share index settled up 0.35% at 12,118.29
Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2024 05:15pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, aided by gains in utilities stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.35% at 12,118.29, snapping a four-session losing streak.

SMB Finance PLC and Nation Lanka Finance PLC were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share, climbing 50% and 33%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 61.8 million shares from 32.4 million in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end lower

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.83 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.1 million) from 686.9 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 959 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.68 billion rupees, the data showed.

