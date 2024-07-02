AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
Sports

Lionel Messi back at training ahead of Argentina’s Copa America quarter-final

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2024 02:50pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Argentina’s Lionel Messi returned to training on Monday as they prepare to face Ecuador in the Copa America quarter-finals in Houston this week.

Messi had not trained since sustaining a groin/thigh injury during his side’s 1-0 win against Chile on June 25. He sat out Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Peru on Saturday.

Lionel Messi becomes most capped player in Copa America history

The Argentine football federation said the 37-year-old did some kinesiology work before training and was with the rest of the group afterwards.

Argentina face Ecuador on Thursday.

Lionel Messi Copa America 2024

Comments

200 characters

