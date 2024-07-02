AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.75%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.93%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (6.46%)
DGKC 90.48 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
FFBL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.43%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
HBL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.84%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.51%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.81%)
PPL 123.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.37%)
PRL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1%)
SNGP 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
BR100 8,427 Increased By 99.6 (1.2%)
BR30 26,981 Increased By 275.2 (1.03%)
KSE100 79,549 Increased By 724.9 (0.92%)
KSE30 25,579 Increased By 210 (0.83%)
Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields rise as markets await BOJ’s bond buying plans

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2024 02:47pm

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields rose on Tuesday as investors awaited details on the Bank of Japan’s plan to reduce its monthly bond buying.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points (bps) to 1.085%.

The five-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.605%.

“Until the BOJ announces the details on how it will cut its bond-buying amounts, the yields will be on upward trend,” said Miki Den, a senior Japan rate strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

At a policy meeting last month, the BOJ decided to announce in July a detailed plan on how it plans to reduce its huge bond buying and scale back its nearly $5 trillion balance sheet.

Japan bond market participants expect the central bank to trim bond purchases by roughly $100 billion in the first year under a quantitative tightening (QT) plan set for release this month, according to a survey conducted by Reuters.

On Tuesday, the market witnessed a relatively strong outcome of an auction for 10-year JGBs, with its lowest bidding price being higher than market expectations.

Japan’s 2 year bond yield hits 13-year high as BOJ chief hints chance of another rate hike

The yields on bonds with super long maturities rose ahead of an auction for 30-year bonds later in the week, as investors sold the bonds to buy them back at the auction, Den said.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 2.5 bps to 1.92%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 1.5 bps to 2.255%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 1 bp to 2.390%.

Japanese government bond

Comments

200 characters

JGB yields rise as markets await BOJ’s bond buying plans

Captive power units: MoC opposed to increase in gas rates

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

KSE-100 gains on heavyweight stocks

PPL discovers gas reserves in Sindh

PM Shehbaz departs for Tajikistan on two-day official visit

Imran Khan’s detention internal matter for Pakistan: US State Dept

Oil trades near two-month high on summer demand outlook, possible rate cut

Aurangzeb says empathises with salaried class

As per IMF dictation but in violation of Nepra’s law: 6- to 12-hour load-shedding under the garb of ‘big losses’

Tajir Dost Scheme: There should be no extra tax on registered traders: CC

Read more stories