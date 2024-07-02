AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.75%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.93%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (6.46%)
DGKC 90.48 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
FFBL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.43%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
HBL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.84%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.51%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.81%)
PPL 123.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.37%)
PRL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1%)
SNGP 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
BR100 8,427 Increased By 99.6 (1.2%)
BR30 26,981 Increased By 275.2 (1.03%)
KSE100 79,549 Increased By 724.9 (0.92%)
KSE30 25,579 Increased By 210 (0.83%)
Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Venezuela’s Maduro says talks to resume with US

AFP Published 02 Jul, 2024 12:35pm

CARACAS: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Monday that talks would soon resume with the United States, which has reimposed crippling sanctions on the South American country’s oil industry, as he looks towards this month’s election.

Maduro claimed that Washington had initiated the proposal and that Caracas had agreed to it after two months of careful consideration.

“Next Wednesday, negotiations with the United States will resume,” Maduro said on state television.

Last year, the United States and Venezuela launched secret negotiations in Qatar. Ultimately, they agreed to a sweeping prisoner swap deal brokered by the Gulf state.

Washington released Maduro ally Alex Saab, who had been accused by the United States of money laundering for Caracas.

In return, Venezuela handed over a fugitive named Leonard Francis, who was at the center of the US Navy’s worst-ever corruption scandal, freed 20 Venezuelan political prisoners and released 10 US detainees.

The United States also had suspended some sanctions after Maduro’s government and the opposition agreed in Barbados last October to hold a free and fair vote in 2024 under the watchful eye of international observers.

Nicolas Maduro keeps Venezuela minimum wage frozen but raises bonuses

But the thaw ended when Maduro’s opponents were not allowed to run against him in elections, and the sanctions were snapped back in place in April.

“We’re going to debate and find new agreements so that everything is respected, (especially) what we signed in Qatar” in September, Maduro said.

The Venezuelan leader said he hoped for “dialogue, understanding, a future for our relationship.”

The US State Department declined comment when asked by AFP about Maduro’s comments.

US State Department Nicolas Maduro

Comments

200 characters

Venezuela’s Maduro says talks to resume with US

Captive power units: MoC opposed to increase in gas rates

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

KSE-100 gains on heavyweight stocks

PPL discovers gas reserves in Sindh

PM Shehbaz departs for Tajikistan on two-day official visit

Imran Khan’s detention internal matter for Pakistan: US State Dept

Oil trades near two-month high on summer demand outlook, possible rate cut

Aurangzeb says empathises with salaried class

As per IMF dictation but in violation of Nepra’s law: 6- to 12-hour load-shedding under the garb of ‘big losses’

Tajir Dost Scheme: There should be no extra tax on registered traders: CC

Read more stories