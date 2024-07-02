AIRLINK 87.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
BOP 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.31%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
DFML 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.04%)
DGKC 90.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.59%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.6%)
FFL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
GGL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
HASCOL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
HBL 126.41 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.17%)
HUBC 164.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.34%)
HUMNL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.42 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.56%)
PRL 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.89%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.9%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
TPLP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
BR100 8,395 Increased By 67.7 (0.81%)
BR30 26,944 Increased By 238.9 (0.89%)
KSE100 79,411 Increased By 586.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 25,533 Increased By 163.3 (0.64%)
Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financials lift Japanese shares on rate-hike speculation

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2024 09:59am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, buoyed by financial sector stocks climbing on speculation that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) might raise interest rates again in the near future amid a weakening yen.

The Nikkei was up 0.38% at 39,780.58 by the midday break. Meanwhile, the broader Topix was up 0.78% at 2846.21, securing a fresh high for the year.

With the yen sliding to its weakest in nearly 38 years on Monday, market attention was back on whether or not the BOJ will hike rates later this month to try to slow the currency’s decline.

Insurance firms, up 2.7%, saw some of the biggest gains in the morning session among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sectors.

Banks also rose 2.2% to edge toward the top.

Investors may also be taking another look at good news from the BOJ’s closely watched “tankan” survey released Monday, which showed firms planned to ramp up capital expenditure and projected inflation to stay around the central bank’s target of 2% in coming years.

“The content was positive, although the stock market didn’t react so much” during the previous session, said Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist and fund manager at T&D Asset Management.

“It took a little time, but the (mood in the market) has shifted as investors discerned that these foreign and domestic economic indicators that concern Japan’s stock market are improving.”

Among individual stocks, heavyweight Fast Retailing added 0.7% to give the Nikkei the largest boost.

Japan’s Topix hits 34-year peak as banks advance, tech rebounds

Pharmaceutical company Daiichi Sankyo jumped 3.8%, while Chugai Pharmaceutical was up 1.9%. T&D Holdings climbed 3.8% and was the top gainer among financial sector firms.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, which is mainly engaged in the marine transportation business, surged 6.1% to become the largest gainer on the Nikkei.

Tokyo stocks Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Financials lift Japanese shares on rate-hike speculation

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

KSE-100 gains on heavyweight stocks

As per IMF dictation but in violation of Nepra’s law: 6- to 12-hour load-shedding under the garb of ‘big losses’

Imran Khan’s detention internal matter for Pakistan: US State Dept

RD slapped on 657 luxury goods: 2pc ACD imposed on import of 2,200 items

Aurangzeb says empathises with salaried class

Oil trades near two-month high on summer demand outlook, possible rate cut

Tajir Dost Scheme: There should be no extra tax on registered traders: CC

Business-friendly policies infuse foreign investors’ trust: PM

PL’s max limit raised as part of contingency plan: Tarar

Read more stories