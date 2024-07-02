As per IMF dictation but in violation of Nepra’s law: 6- to 12-hour load-shedding under the garb of ‘big losses’

ISLAMABAD: The government is continuously unleashing power load-shedding of 6-12 hours in the scorching heat across the country under the garb of massive losses (revenue-based) as per understanding with the IMF but in violation of NEPRA’s law and fundamental rights.

On Monday, a shortfall of 4,500 MW was recorded as power supply was about 22,450 MW against demand of 27,000 MW. This shortfall is over and above revenues based load shedding, which is implemented in areas where losses are over 10 per cent.

The areas which are most effected from the load shed are in KPK, interior Sindh, Balochistan, south Punjab and some parts of Central Punjab falls under the jurisdiction of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO).

Power tariff hike, loadshedding: Consumers heap criticism on Nepra at hearing

However, officials in some Discos have dispelled the impression of forced or scheduled load shedding in their areas of jurisdiction: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) claimed that power demand during peak hours was 2,369 MW which was met with allocated and available quota. IESCO management claimed that there was zero load-shedding in the entire region of the company.

National Power Control Centre (NPCC), the System Operator (SO) had allocated 1,950 MW to Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) whereas the latter drew 1863 MW at 13.00 hours, which implies that there was no shortfall within the Disco.

An official, however, claimed that there was no shortfall in generation as Discos are being supplied their due quotas. However, he said that outages in Discos are due to local faults in Discos distribution system due to scorching heat and faulty transformers, etc.

People in Karachi especially those areas where load shedding is for long duration are on the streets. Some of the protesters are suggesting the provincial government provides solar panels to them as was promised before general elections.

The phenomena of revenue based loading, has, been thoroughly debated at different forums, like, standing committees of the Parliament, where Law Ministry gave its opinion against it. At the same time the power sector Regulator i.e. National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has also opposed government’s policy of revenue-based load shedding.

Recently, Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari at a press conference, announced that revenue-based load shedding will continue at high loss making feeders.

However, the same day, Chairman NEPRA, Waseem Mukhtar while responding to a question during a public hearing took a strong position, saying that the Regulator is imposing fines on power companies for unscheduled load shedding (revenue-based load shedding), as per its law, suggesting that the government should alter NEPRA’s law if it wants to continue forced load shedding.

In June, Discos had launched drive to recover outstanding arrears of billions of rupees from the public and private sector consumers on the direction of federal government.

It is unclear, how much recovery Discos made during their special drive, against total arrears of about Rs 2 trillion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024