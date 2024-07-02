Sindh govt assails MQM, demands removal of Tessori

KARACHI: Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has called the accusations against Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto by Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui shameful and bluntly demanded an apology from MQM as well as the resignation of the Governor Sindh.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, while addressing a press conference along with Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, said that the leadership of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement has once again become fond of sensational politics, resorting to accusations. This kind of politics has cost MQM dearly, causing it to shrink from influence in three to four cities to the level of a union council.

He said the poisonous conversation against Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto is unbecoming of anyone. Shaheed Bhutto played an important role for the country. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has spoken venomously against our leader Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who made significant sacrifices for the nation. If our leadership is removed from the political history of Pakistan, then nothing remains.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the Governor of Sindh is also a representative of MQM. He emphasized that the Governor of Sindh should resign immediately as neither has he been appointed by the people of Sindh nor does he have any mandate. He asserted that such politics in the province will not be tolerated.

He said that there was a time when these people did not utter a word about what Altaf Hussain did against Pakistan.

But now, when Altaf Hussain has been banned, these same people are engaging in the same old politics under the guise of Muttahida Pakistan. Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui holds no status; his influence is zero plus zero plus zero.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that MQM destroyed the young generation by arming them and causing daily strikes in Karachi. He emphasized that now the mischief caused by MQM has come to an end.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the quota system was implemented in the country after careful consideration to protect the people of backward areas. This system is being criticized based on the inappropriate comments of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

He said that MQM is responsible for many problems in Sindh. Educated youth in the province have been waiting for employment, but MQM banned jobs through a stay order. Because of MQM’s actions, the hands of many departments were tied.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the entire leadership of Muttahida, including Khalid Maqbool, used to respect Altaf Hussain. However, it is the same leadership that abandoned Altaf and ran away. Today, they are not ready to accept Altaf Hussain as their leader. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and his followers, who once considered Altaf Hussain their leader, are now unwilling to acknowledge him.

He said that Muttahida always accused the People’s Party, while Shaheed Bhutto strengthened the OIC, which is recognized by the entire Islamic world. Speaking against Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto is disgraceful.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said MQM recruited its workers into local bodies.

In the past, all the target killers were employees of the Water Board and KMC. More than half of the Rabita Committee members are government employees, working in various government institutions through local bodies.

He demanded that MQM should close the chapter of politics based on lies. He stated that they will not respond to insults with insults, but MQM should apologize for speaking against Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. He added that everyone has seen the fate of those who engage in the politics of hatred.

In response to a question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that MQM has always pursued politics of hatred, they abandoned municipal elections overnight and fled. He challenged MQM, stating that it is a party known for spreading hatred and division. He urged MQM to participate in elections democratically and compete with their party in the ballot.

He said that 50,000 vacancies in the education department have been filled transparently through the IBA test. He pointed out that even family members of many ministers have failed in this test, highlighting the transparency of the process.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that MQM wielded significant power during Pervez Musharraf’s regime, with hundreds of people being killed daily. He pointed out that MQM even targeted police officers involved in operations.

He questioned why MQM did not oppose the quota system at that time, emphasizing that MQM never officially opposed the quota system in any official meeting.

He said that if they make false accusations against the martyr, we also have to respond.

We were not afraid when MQM had guns, so what would we fear now? However, they present one thing in public and talk about something else behind closed doors.

Addressing the press conference, Provincial Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that we had hoped MQM-Pakistan would abandon the politics of hatred and hypocrisy, but unfortunately, we were wrong. He added metaphorically, “The tail was crooked.”

He said Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto has done favors for everyone. During the operation, MQM was employing criminals in government jobs.

