Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-07-02

India overhauls colonial-era laws with new criminal codes

AFP Published 02 Jul, 2024 05:07am

NEW DELHI: India on Monday implemented an overhaul of colonial-era criminal laws, praised as a “watershed” movement by the top judge but which critics said could worsen an already glacially slow pace of justice.

Amit Shah, the interior minister, said the codes would help India “become the world’s most modern justice delivery system”.

The three overhauled laws — the penal code, and codes relating to criminal procedure and evidence — were passed last year during India’s previous parliament, but only came into effect on Monday.

Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud said they “signify a watershed moment for our society”.

Laws dealing with sexual assault have been strengthened, while a previous law criminalising sodomy has been removed.

Key changes include the amount of time police can hold a suspect rising from 15 days to 60, and, in some special cases, up to 90.

Previously it was up to a judge to decide if a case could proceed to trial, but the new laws bolster the power of the police to decide, something Supreme Court lawyer Nipun Saxena criticised.

“Judicial functions cannot be transferred to police,” Saxena said.

India Amit Shah India Supreme Court criminal codes colonial era laws

Comments

200 characters

India overhauls colonial-era laws with new criminal codes

As per IMF dictation but in violation of Nepra’s law: 6- to 12-hour load-shedding under the garb of ‘big losses’

RD slapped on 657 luxury goods: 2pc ACD imposed on import of 2,200 items

Aurangzeb says empathises with salaried class

Rain-related emergencies: NDMA activates NEOC in Punjab, Sindh

PL’s max limit raised as part of contingency plan: Tarar

Business-friendly policies infuse foreign investors’ trust: PM

‘Foreign gifts not for sale’: Govt directs ministries to submit undertaking

Tajir Dost Scheme: There should be no extra tax on registered traders: CC

June CPI inflation jumps 12.6pc YoY

Sindh govt assails MQM, demands removal of Tessori

Read more stories