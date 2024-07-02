Markets Print 2024-07-02
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (July 01, 2024).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD $ 277.56 280.28 AED 74.89 75.62
EURO 295.61 298.50 SAR 73.02 73.72
GBP 348.15 351.61 INTERBANK 0.00 0.00
JPY 1.69 1.72
