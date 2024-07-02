Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Recorder Report Published 02 Jul, 2024 05:07am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (July 01, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               277.56   280.28    AED                74.89     75.62
EURO                295.61   298.50    SAR                73.02     73.72
GBP                 348.15   351.61    INTERBANK           0.00      0.00
JPY                                                        1.69      1.72
=========================================================================

