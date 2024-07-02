Markets Print 2024-07-02
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 01, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,824.33
High: 79,536.23
Low: 78,427.8
Net Change: 379.37
Volume (000): 163,286
Value (000): 10,804,011
Makt Cap (000) 2,476,057,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,846.04
NET CH (-) 15.38
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,708.86
NET CH (-) 42.58
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,223.85
NET CH (+) 236.32
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,710.37
NET CH (+) 47.13
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,606.09
NET CH (+) 32.46
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,925.31
NET CH (+) 6.10
------------------------------------
As on: 01- JULY -2024
====================================
