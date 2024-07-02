Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 01, 2024).
Published 02 Jul, 2024

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 01, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 78,824.33
High:                      79,536.23
Low:                        78,427.8
Net Change:                   379.37
Volume (000):                163,286
Value (000):              10,804,011
Makt Cap (000)         2,476,057,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,846.04
NET CH                     (-) 15.38
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,708.86
NET CH                     (-) 42.58
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,223.85
NET CH                    (+) 236.32
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 19,710.37
NET CH                     (+) 47.13
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,606.09
NET CH                     (+) 32.46
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,925.31
NET CH                      (+) 6.10
------------------------------------
As on:                01- JULY -2024
====================================

