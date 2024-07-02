KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 01, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,824.33 High: 79,536.23 Low: 78,427.8 Net Change: 379.37 Volume (000): 163,286 Value (000): 10,804,011 Makt Cap (000) 2,476,057,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,846.04 NET CH (-) 15.38 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,708.86 NET CH (-) 42.58 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,223.85 NET CH (+) 236.32 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,710.37 NET CH (+) 47.13 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,606.09 NET CH (+) 32.46 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,925.31 NET CH (+) 6.10 ------------------------------------ As on: 01- JULY -2024 ====================================

