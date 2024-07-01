Pesco reduces load-shedding duration on 75 feeders

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has reduced load-shedding duration on 75 feeders to 12 hours.

According to an official statement here, the decision was taken by following the instructions of Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari and Federal Secretary Power Rashid Mahmood Langriyal.

The statement said in view of the increase in heat intensity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the duration of load-shedding on 75 high-loss feeders has been reduced to 12 hours for the convenience of Pesco consumers.

Specific teams have been formed to reduce the losses on the aforementioned feeders in the next 15 days through special operations. According to the details, during a meeting between Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and CEO Pesco Akhtar Hamid Khan, it added.

At the meeting special strategy was discussed to eliminate load-shedding on high -loss feeders under which 75 high-loss feeders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been selected, including 13 feeders from Peshawar circle, 18 from Khyber circle, 27 from DI Khan circle, 13 from Bannu circle, 3 from Mardan circle and one feeder from Swabi circle. Losses on these feeders have reached 60% to 90% due to the frequency of electricity theft and non-payment of dues, which resulted in increased load-shedding on these feeders.

Therefore, it said in order to provide relief to the people, the selected 75 feeders have been given relief on these feeders and load-shedding has been reduced to 12 hours for the next 15 days and at the same time.

Special teams have been formed for the operation, in which apart from Pesco SDO, assistant commissioners, police and MNAs and MPAs of the respective areas will also participate.

