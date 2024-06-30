AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
Palestinians say Israeli drone strike kills man in West Bank

AFP Published 30 Jun, 2024 07:52pm

NUR SHAMS: The Palestinian health ministry said an Israeli strike Sunday killed a man in the occupied West Bank, the latest reported raid in months of soaring violence.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military did not immediately comment on the attack, which official Palestinian news agency Wafa said was carried out with a drone.

The Ramallah-based health ministry said a Palestinian man was killed and five other people were wounded “following a strike by the (Israeli) occupation” in the northern West Bank’s Nur Shams refugee camp.

Israeli tanks advance into areas in north and south Gaza, fighting rages

Wafa identified the slain man as Saeed Izzat Jaber, 24.

It said the Israeli military had fired three projectiles from a drone at a house in the camp near the town of Tulkarm.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its crews were treating two people wounded from “shrapnel following a strike on a house in the Nur Shams camp”.

“Our teams have not been able to enter the house until now due to fire,” it added.

Even before the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip broke out on October 7, the West Bank saw a surge of violence which has since escalated to levels unseen in about two decades, with frequent military raids and attacks by Israeli settlers.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.

At least 554 Palestinians have been killed in the territory by Israeli forces or settlers since the Gaza war began, according to Palestinian officials.

Attacks by Palestinians in the West Bank over the same period have killed at least 15 Israelis including soldiers, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

