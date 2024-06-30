AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 90.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.81%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFBL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.67%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.48%)
HBL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 163.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
MLCF 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
OGDC 135.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.84%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.53%)
PPL 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
PRL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (9.98%)
SEARL 57.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TRG 61.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.56%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.77%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,282 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,502 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.29%)
KSE100 78,445 Decreased By -83.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,282 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.59%)
Jun 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

37,877 Palestinians killed in Israel’s military aggression on Gaza since Oct. 7

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2024 03:25pm

CAIRO: At least 37,877 Palestinians have been killed and 86,969 have been wounded in Israel’s military aggression in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, Gaza’s health ministry said on Sunday.

Gaza health ministry says death toll at 37,396 since October 7

MENA Gaza Strip Israeli military Gaza’s Health Ministry

Comments

200 characters

37,877 Palestinians killed in Israel’s military aggression on Gaza since Oct. 7

Failure to block SIMs of non-filers: Cellular cos face the prospect of heavy penalties

PM Shehbaz directs to expedite process of dissolution of Public Works Department

Sales tax exemption to tribal areas restored

Controversial hydroelectric projects: Pakistani team to return from India today

String of Nigeria suicide attacks kill at least 18

Tax rebate restored

‘Do more’: IMF says budget approval ‘not enough’

FBR exceeds Rs9.2trn revised collection target

Russia says it downed 36 Ukraine-launched drones over several Russian regions

Canada’s WestJet cancels more flights after failing to reach agreement with union

Read more stories