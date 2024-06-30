37,877 Palestinians killed in Israel’s military aggression on Gaza since Oct. 7

CAIRO: At least 37,877 Palestinians have been killed and 86,969 have been wounded in Israel’s military aggression in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, Gaza’s health ministry said on Sunday.
Gaza health ministry says death toll at 37,396 since October 7
CAIRO: At least 37,877 Palestinians have been killed and 86,969 have been wounded in Israel’s military aggression in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, Gaza’s health ministry said on Sunday.
Gaza health ministry says death toll at 37,396 since October 7
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jun 28
|
278.45
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jun 28
|
278.25
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jun 28
|
160.88
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jun 28
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jun 28
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Jun 28
|
1.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jun 28
|
5,460.48
|
India Sensex / Jun 28
|
79,032.73
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jun 28
|
39,583.08
|
Nasdaq / Jun 28
|
17,732.60
|
Hang Seng / Jun 28
|
17,718.61
|
FTSE 100 / Jun 28
|
8,164.12
|
Dow Jones / Jun 28
|
39,118.86
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jun 28
|
18,235.45
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jun 28
|
81.54
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jun 28
|
18,735
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jun 28
|
207,219
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jun 28
|
2,326.75
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jun 28
|
72.69
|
Petrol/Litre / Jun 30
|
258.16
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jun 30
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jun 30
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
585
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jun 30
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jun 30
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jun 30
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jun 30
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87.10
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jun 30
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
499.34
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Jun 30
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jun 30
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.84
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jun 30
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jun 30
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
585
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jun 30
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jun 30
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jun 30
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jun 30
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87.10
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jun 30
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
499.34
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Jun 30
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jun 30
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.84
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Jun 30
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
47,200,500
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Jun 30
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
29,719,327
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Jun 30
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
21,170,581
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Jun 30
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
16,965,134
▲ 0.00
|
The Searle Co. / Jun 30
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
15,793,227
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Jun 30
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
15,054,641
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jun 30
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
14,145,556
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jun 30
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
13,158,668
▲ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Jun 30
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
12,358,668
▲ 0.00
Comments