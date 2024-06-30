AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
Print Print 2024-06-30

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: Pakistan urges US to provide modern smalls arms

INP Published 30 Jun, 2024 02:58am

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has urged Washington to provide Pakistan with small arms and modern equipment to ensure the success of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam.

He said that Pakistan has launched an operation to eliminate terrorist networks, and for this, the country needs the latest small arms and communication tools.

Khan spoke at a think tank in Washington Wilson Center in front of American policymakers, scholars, experts, and corporate leaders, clarifying that the operation includes three elements: ideological, societal, and operational. He stated that work on the first two stages has already begun, and the third stage will be implemented soon.

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam in KP: ‘Terrorism should not be associated with only one province’

Khan emphasized the need for Pakistan and the United States to maintain robust security ties, enhance intelligence cooperation, and resume the sale of modern military platforms.

He further stated that “(this operation) it is essential to counter the growing tide of terrorism, which also poses a threat to the regional security interests of the US and its allies.”

The Pakistani Ambassador to the United States emphasized both countries’ bilateral relations to be based on ground realities and that a few issues should not become an obstacle, as a single or two issues should not affect the overall relationship.

Khan also suggested that the US should consider Pakistan as a partner in its diplomatic efforts in Kabul and cooperate on counterterrorism and the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.

“This is crucial for regional security and opposing the rising tide of terrorism that also threatens the interests of the US and its allies,” he said. Khan said the bilateral ties should be anchored in ground realties, even as they aim for stronger security and economic partnerships. “Secondly, one or two issues should not hold the entire relationship hostage,” said the ambassador.

Khan took this his social media platform X and said: “Addressed a large gathering @TheWilsonCenter on “The Future of Pak-US Relations.” Powerful statement by @State_SCA PDAS @ElizabethKHorst. Thank you @MichaelKugelman and Ghazanfar Hashmi. Impressive cast of panelists, rich ambience. Bright prospects for Pak-US relations.”

