Jun 29, 2024
Sports

India first team to break 600 run mark in women’s Tests

AFP Published 29 Jun, 2024 09:03pm

CHENNAI: India on Saturday became the first team to break the 600-run mark in women’s Tests as they hammered the South African bowlers in a one-off match in Chennai.

The hosts declared their innings on 603-6 on day two of the Test, the feature of which was opener Shafali Verma hitting the fastest ever women’s Test double century, off 194 balls, on the opening day.

The 20-year-old surpassed Australia’s Annabel Sutherland’s 200 off 248 balls also against South Africa in February this year.

India elect to bat in T20 World Cup final v South Africa

India had raced to 525-4 on Friday for the most runs in a day in Test history – men or women – after an opening stand between Verma, who smashed 205 off 197 balls, and Smriti Mandhana, who hit 149.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, bettered Australia’s 575-9 declared against South Africa, in February, before they declared their innings in Saturday’s first session.

South Africa were on 236-4 at the close of play, including half-centuries from Sune Luus, who made 65, and Marizanne Kapp, unbeaten on 69.

