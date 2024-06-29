AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
Sports

India elect to bat in T20 World Cup final v South Africa

Reuters Published 29 Jun, 2024 07:23pm

BRIDGETOWN: India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat in the final of the Twenty20 World Cup against South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Saturday.

The summit clash features the 20-team tournament’s two unbeaten sides both of which fielded unchanged sides for the match.

India won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007 but are without a global title since 2013.

Unbeaten India and South Africa ready to end glory waits in T20 World Cup final

South Africa have made the final of a World Cup in any format for the first time.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

