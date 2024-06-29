First one hundred days: Maryam spells out govt’s accomplishments

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday expressed pride in the accomplishments of her government in the past 100 days.

She noted that unlike previous administrations, she won’t complain about the past’s corruption and inefficiency.

She announced significant measures including the launch of a laptop scheme worth 10 billion rupees, in collaboration with Google International, which will provide digital skills training to over 300,000 children annually. Additionally, new tech education programs, such as Middle Tech, Matric Tech, and Inter Tech, are being introduced for the first time.

Addressing the concluding budget session of the Punjab Assembly, she pledged to tirelessly work to improve the lives of the citizens. She emphasised that no appointments in Punjab have been made against merit, asserting that no other chief minister can make such a claim.

The CM also unveiled initiatives in machine learning, artificial intelligence, e-merchandising, and startups skill development programs, aiming to educate 4,000 children in IT across every district of Punjab. Sports competitions will be held in every district, with school sports grounds being converted into community sports grounds. She assured that students excelling academically would have their university fees paid by her. The minimum wage has been increased to Rs. 37,000 and systems are being implemented to ensure workers receive their full wages.

Criticizing the previous PTI government, she mentioned that after three months of their performance, they claimed, “We were busy,” but they were actually busy with vengeance and setting new records of incompetence. She mentioned that Nawaz Sharif has no objections to installing air conditioners for Imran Khan in jail, highlighting the previous government’s focus on retribution rather than service. She further said skill development programs for the children of labourers, including courses in plumbing, nursing, electrician work, and hotel industry skills, will be launched, and the “Maryam Ki Dastak” project will include 65 more services within three months across all districts.

She announced the issuance of “Himmat Cards” for disabled and bedridden individuals, the provision of wheelchairs, subsidised threshers and super seeders for farmers, and the initiation of solar-powered agriculture tube-wells. Focus is on increasing oil seed production, with a 30 billion rupees green tractor scheme where 70% of the cost will be covered by the government; she said.

She also said government was establishing rescue services and trauma centres on all motorways in Punjab. This week, two air ambulances are arriving in Pakistan, which will serve the poor, not the wealthy. We are building the first Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Pakistan, with outpatient services starting in a few months. Additionally, we are adding 500 more mobile clinics, she added.

In three months, the CM said that the safe city system will be operational in 18 districts, and within a year, it will be launched in all 36 districts of Punjab. Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced the establishment of waste management companies in all districts, which will be implemented across Punjab in three to four months. The Green Punjab goals include the Plant for Pakistan initiative, a climate-resilient smog-free Punjab, wildlife census and the largest tree-planting campaign in history.

For the first time, 700 new buses were being added to the public transport system across Punjab. A petrol and e-bike project for students has been launched, with motorcycles being distributed to students on July 10. Initially, 10,000 applications for e-bikes were received from female students, so the number was increased from 20,000 to 30,000. A pilot project for shrimp farming has begun, with the first yield expected in the market in two months. Over 600 road repair and restoration projects have also started, the CM stated.

She further said due to the difficult decisions made by the Punjab government, the price of flour has significantly decreased, and the price of bread has reduced from 25 rupees to 13 rupees. We have ensured the implementation of this price reduction across the province. They think checking the price of bread at a tandoor is a minor task. However, Punjab’s government made tough decisions keeping the public in mind, resulting in a historic decrease in food inflation. Inflation is at its lowest in many years. A 10-kilogram bag of flour, which was 1380 rupees in March, is now available for 800 rupees.

She said other provinces made announcements; they couldn’t provide bread at 13 rupees. Punjab’s decisions played a crucial role in reducing the prices of wheat, flour, and related products, which had a direct impact on national inflation rates. For the first time, the benefits of reduced petrol and diesel prices were passed on to the public, the CM said.

In Punjab, deputy commissioners refunded the excess fare collected from passengers in buses. Transporters charging extra fares were fined. I thank the commissioners, deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners for their cooperation in controlling prices.

She said we are establishing an enforcement authority to eliminate hoarding, profiteering, illegal encroachments, enforce the law and control prices. This new force will serve the public across all districts of Punjab. The primary responsibility of the enforcement authority is to control artificial inflation. Under the ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ program, we have delivered services to the doorsteps of Punjab’s citizens. A 30 billion rupees Ramadan package was delivered door-to-door. Health services and free medicines are being provided at the doorsteps of the people. In the first phase of the ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ project, arrangements have been made to deliver 10 services to the people’s doorsteps.

