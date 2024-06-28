Russian shelling kills four in east Ukraine town

KYIV: Russian shelling killed four people and injured three others including an eight-year-old child, in the east Ukrainian town of New York on Friday, regional prosecutors said.

New York and the nearby frontline town of Toretsk have since mid-June suffered intense Russian bombardment and artillery fire as the Kremlin seeks to advance in the eastern Donetsk region.

A Russian shell in New York destroyed the “entrance of a five-storey building, killing four civilians aged 43 to 76. A 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter were injured,” the Donetsk region prosecutor’s office said.

A separate munition strike wounded a 45-year-old man, it said.

Russian oil depot on fire after Ukrainian drone strike

In Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, where Moscow launched a major ground assault in May, Russian shelling in the morning killed a 56-year-old woman in a border village, the interior ministry said.

Shelling also injured two people, including a 70-year-old woman, in the southern Kherson region, regional authorities said.

Ukrainian troops have lost ground to Russia this year as they face ammunition shortages and exhaustion more than two years into the war.

Monthly civilian casualties have also shown no signs of subsiding, reaching an 11-month high of at least 174 verified deaths in May, according to the United Nations.