AIRLINK 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
BOP 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.26%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
DFML 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.49%)
DGKC 91.44 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.7%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFBL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.37%)
FFL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
HASCOL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.63%)
HUBC 164.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
OGDC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PAEL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PPL 117.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
PRL 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.73%)
PTC 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.04%)
SEARL 57.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.77%)
SNGP 64.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TELE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
TRG 62.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.19%)
UNITY 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.54%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,309 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.04%)
BR30 26,605 Increased By 26.5 (0.1%)
KSE100 78,519 Decreased By -9.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 25,367 Decreased By -65.6 (-0.26%)
Jun 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat over: USGS

AFP Published 28 Jun, 2024 12:26pm

LIMA: A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of central Peru on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, but a tsunami threat from the tremor has passed.

The USGS said the tremor hit 8.8 kilometers (5.5 miles) from Atiquipa district, raising an initial magnitude rating soon after the quake was reported.

The USGS said that strong shaking from the quake would have been felt in areas near the epicenter.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre had earlier said “hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts” but later said the threat had passed.

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad, Rawalpindi

“There is no longer a tsunami threat from this earthquake,” it said.

Peru, with some 33 million inhabitants, lies on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a vast area of intense seismic activity that runs along the west coast of the Americas.

Peru is hit by hundreds of detectable quakes every year.

earthquake Peru Tsunami 7.2 magnitude earthquake

Comments

200 characters

7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat over: USGS

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

NA may approve budget today

Various Divisions: NA approves 9 demands for grants worth Rs145.32bn

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate record $918m in May

Joe Biden falters as Trump unleashes barrage of falsehoods at first debate

ECC decides to establish pension funds from July 1

PTCL secures $400mn loan from IFC for Telenor Pakistan acquisition

EPQL seeks to buy low BTU gas from PPL’s Kandhkot field

Vitol wins tender from govt-owned LPG company

Power tariff hike, loadshedding: Consumers heap criticism on Nepra at hearing

Read more stories