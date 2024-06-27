AIRLINK 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
DFML 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
DGKC 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.66%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
FFL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HASCOL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
HBL 124.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.22%)
HUBC 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
MLCF 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 136.56 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.27%)
PAEL 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
PIBTL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
PPL 118.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.25%)
PRL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
PTC 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SEARL 57.19 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.94%)
SNGP 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
TRG 62.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.55%)
UNITY 29.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.02%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 8,336 Increased By 43.3 (0.52%)
BR30 26,594 Increased By 50.5 (0.19%)
KSE100 78,673 Increased By 397.3 (0.51%)
KSE30 25,523 Increased By 141.4 (0.56%)
Jun 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei skids 1% as yen intervention risks rise

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2024 10:07am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell 1% on Thursday, giving up most of its gains from the previous session, as the yen’s slide past the closely watched 160 per-dollar level put traders on high alert for intervention.

The Nikkei had dropped 1.05% to 39,248.88 by 0145 GMT, retaining just 75 points of Tuesday’s rally.

Technology shares underperformed with a sell-off in US chipmaker Micron Technology in after-hours trading souring the mood.

The broader Topix lost 0.49%, with a sub-index of growth shares sliding 0.8%, compared with a 0.22% decline for value shares.

Risk events loom for investors in all asset classes, including a US presidential debate later in the day, and the release of the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge on Friday.

The yen was last at 160.44 per dollar, after touching 160.88 overnight for the first time in 38 years.

A plunge to 160.245 in late April triggered official Japanese currency intervention worth about 9.8 trillion yen ($61.08 billion).

Japan’s Nikkei surges to over two-month high on tech rally

The proximity to the quarter-end may also be influencing markets.

The Nikkei saw a three-day run of increasingly strong advances, culminating in Wednesday’s 1.26% surge.

“The size of yesterday’s Nikkei gains were very surprising, and I don’t expect it’s just me who thinks that,” said Kazuo Kamitani, an equity strategist at Nomura Securities, adding that the large volume suggested it was the work of overseas funds or securities dealers.

The technical test for the Nikkei now is whether it can reclaim the May 20 high of 39,437 by the end of the week, he said.

“If not, yesterday’s rally will likely have been just an anomaly,” he added.

Tokyo stocks JAPAN STOCK Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei skids 1% as yen intervention risks rise

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Intra-day update: some buying at PSX, KSE-100 up over 400 points

FBR to impose sales tax on stationery items

Retired govt employees’ pensions: Notification likely to be issued very soon

Chinese industries’ transfer to Pakistan: PM allows JV project

FBR to create 25 posts of ‘commissioner refund’

Rs82bn TFCs issue: OGDCL sets stringent conditions for proposed rollover

KE’s rights acquisition: SECP says its ‘suspicions’ not eased yet

KE demands Sindh govt make Rs10.5bn payment

Qamar elected chairman of NA finance panel

Read more stories