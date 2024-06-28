Govt to counter Congress motion thru NA: Dar

ISLAMABAD: A day after the US House of Representatives demanded an independent probe into the February 8 Pakistan elections, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Thursday that the government would pass a resolution from the National Assembly to counter the US motion.

The announcement from Dar, who is also deputy prime minister, comes a day after the US House of Representatives passed a resolution expressing robust support for democracy in Pakistan by an overwhelming 368-7 vote, and demanded to probe into its controversial election.

Lawmakers supporting resolution HR 901, titled “Expressing support for democracy and human rights in Pakistan”, had claimed that the approval highlighted the United States’ commitment to promoting democratic values globally.

The resolution, passed with 85 per cent of House members participating and 98pc voting in its favour, had urged US President Joe Biden to collaborate with Pakistan in upholding democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

It had emphasised the importance of free and fair elections, calling for a thorough and independent investigation into any claims of interference or irregularities in Pakistan’s 2024 elections.

During the National Assembly session, Dar read out the Foreign Office’s response which it had issued on Wednesday, saying “the timing and context of the resolution does not align well with the positive dynamics of our bilateral ties, and stems from an incomplete understanding of the political situation and electoral process in Pakistan.”

Dar then announced that with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s permission, the government would bring a resolution to counter the US resolution.

“We must show our sovereignty, we must show our unity, we must show that we mean business,” he maintained.

“We can also criticise 50 things over here with regards to other countries. But we refrain; I believe there is mutual dignity and respect in this only that they also reciprocate what we do,” Dar added.

He said that the government has taken notice of the US resolution and that a draft resolution was ready, which would be shared with both, the treasury benches and the opposition.

He stressed the need to “come together in unity with a clear resolution against or in response to the US resolution.”

He also noted that the resolution would be passed once the 2024-25 budget debate has concluded as a special session would be convened for this purpose.

He highlighted the clarity and strength of Pakistan’s foreign policy. “If you look at the statements of the prime minister, he has a clear foreign policy,” he remarked.

“The proposal to hold a special session related to foreign policy is appropriate,” Dar said, urging the government to explain its stance and actions.

He said that the government had already responded to the American resolution, which was presented late on Tuesday night.

“We responded promptly, stating that Pakistan is the second-largest parliamentary democracy in the world,” he noted. However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had already expressed approval of the recent US House of Representatives resolution calling for an impartial investigation into alleged irregularities during Pakistan’s general elections on February 8.

At the onset of the session, Dar while responding to a point brought up by another MNA with regards to overseas Pakistanis being able to vote, he said: “Let’s come together; let’s make a Constitutional amendment.” He noted that as the president of the PML-N’s international chapter since 2003, he had a great interest in this matter.

“Let’s give them a resolution in these two houses. Let there be [a] voice of those people. Let’s sit together and discuss in a candid way, and bring a Constitutional amendment for them,” he said.

Dar said that Pakistan would use the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) forum effectively to raise the Kashmir dispute and the situation in Gaza. Responding to points raised by members, he said that relations with Afghanistan are on the priority agenda of the government and they are in contact with the Afghan government.

