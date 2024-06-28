AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-28

US again urges Pakistan to ‘fulfil’ constitutional, global obligations

NNI Published 28 Jun, 2024 05:41am

WASHINGTON: The United States has once again stressed Pakistan to fulfil its “constitutional and International responsibilities and respect human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

These remarks were made by State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller in his weekly press briefing in Washington.

During his media talk, he urged Pakistan to respect freedom of expression and right to hold peaceful public gathering.

However, Miller restrained from commenting on recently passed resolution by the US House of Representatives on Pakistan’s elections and said: “But speaking generally, our most senior officials – including Secretary Blinken and Ambassador Blome – have consistently both privately and publicly urged Pakistan to respect the rights of its people and live with its constitutional and international obligations.

We continuously urge the Government of Pakistan to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the freedoms of expression, association, peaceful assembly, and religion, as well as the rights of marginalized populations such as women and religious minorities.”

Pakistan United States US US State Department US Congress human rights Constitution Matthew Miller Pakistan politics General Elections 2024

