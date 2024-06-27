AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.59%)
DGKC 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 123.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.55%)
HUBC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.73%)
PPL 117.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.84%)
PRL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
PTC 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.83%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.39%)
SNGP 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.23%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TRG 62.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.52%)
UNITY 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.76%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 8,311 Increased By 19 (0.23%)
BR30 26,566 Increased By 22.5 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,528 Increased By 252.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 25,433 Increased By 51.4 (0.2%)
Jun 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi Arabia leads Gulf bourses higher, Dubai falls

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2024 03:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major Gulf bourses rose in early trading on Thursday, with Saudi Arabia leading the gains buoyed by surge in shares of top utility firm Acwa Power Company , while the Dubai index declined.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index advanced 0.7%, helped by a nearly 5% surge in Acwa Power and a 0.9% increase in biggest Islamic lender Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation.

Acwa Power signed three power purchase agreements with Saudi Power Procurement Company for large-scale solar plants with a total capacity of 5.5 gigawatts, the firm said in a filing.

The agreements are worth 12.3 billion riyals ($3.28 billion).

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index rose 0.3%, snapping two sessions of losses, lifted by a 0.6% gain in UAE’s largest listed firm International Holding Company and a 1.5% rise in IHC-owned investment firm Multiply Group.

Oil price - a key catalyst for Gulf’s financial markets - edged higher on Thursday on worries that a potential expansion of the Gaza war might disrupt Middle East supplies.

Gulf markets mixed in early trade; U.S inflation data in focus

Brent crude was up 0.3% to $85.51 a barrel by 0804 GMT.

The Qatari benchmark index was up 0.3%, extending gains to the 18th session in a row, with Gulf’s largest lender Qatar National Bank up 0.1% and petrochemical maker Industries Qatar rising 0.2%.

The Qatari index has risen in all sessions this month, posting its highest monthly gain this year, according to LSEG data.

Dubai’s main index edged down 0.04%, pressured by a 0.7% drop in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation and 0.3% decline in top lender Emirates NBD Bank .

MENA Gulf stocks

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Arabia leads Gulf bourses higher, Dubai falls

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Intra-day update: some buying at PSX, KSE-100 up over 400 points

Iddat case: Islamabad court rejects Imran, wife’s plea

Pakistan’s remittances to recover and grow in 2024, 2025: World Bank

Circular debt: govt approves Rs82bn payment to OGDC

Kenya braces for fresh protests despite president’s tax climbdown

South Africa thrash Afghanistan to reach T20 World Cup final

117 demands of grants approved by lower house

Retired govt employees’ pensions: Notification likely to be issued very soon

Chinese industries’ transfer to Pakistan: PM allows JV project

Read more stories