Pakistan

Iddat case: Islamabad court rejects Imran, wife’s plea

BR Web Desk Published June 27, 2024 Updated June 27, 2024 03:20pm

A district and sessions court rejected on Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s pleas seeking suspension of the sentence handed down to them in the iddat case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, announced his judgment on Imran and his wife’s appeals against the trial court verdict.

Imran, Bushra Bibi indicted in ‘illegal’ Nikkah case

In February, an Islamabad court had sentenced the couple to seven years in jail and imposed Rs500,000 fine each.

It announced the verdict while hearing Bushra’s ex-husband Khawar Farid Maneka’s plea seeking legal action against Imran for marrying his wife Bushra allegedly without completion of the latter’s mandatory Iddat period.

Separately, the Islamabad High Court had ordered the sessions court to decide in 10 days on pleas by PTI founder and his wife.

Comments

KU Jun 27, 2024 03:29pm
Only message, Faithful n judiciary is giving to masses is that, they are right to doubt justice in country, n even more right to rely on 'village penchyat' or 'tribal justice', at cost of injustice.
