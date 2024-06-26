AIRLINK 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.66%)
BOP 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.12%)
DGKC 90.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.39%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
FFBL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.09%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HASCOL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.65%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.5%)
HUBC 168.47 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (2.9%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.99%)
KOSM 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
MLCF 38.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.47%)
OGDC 128.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.28%)
PAEL 25.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.3%)
PPL 116.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
SEARL 57.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.5%)
SNGP 64.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.7%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.45%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
TPLP 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
TRG 63.54 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.18%)
UNITY 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,330 Increased By 85 (1.03%)
BR30 26,701 Increased By 286.6 (1.09%)
KSE100 78,534 Increased By 593 (0.76%)
KSE30 25,403 Increased By 216 (0.86%)
Jun 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei surges to over two-month high on tech rally

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2024 09:48am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average climbed over 1% to a more-than-two-month peak on Wednesday, as a rebound in US AI chip star Nvidia overnight sent investors snapping up technology-related stocks.

The Nikkei was up 1.41% at 39,726.39 by the midday break, its highest since April 12, while the broader Topix rose 0.64% to 2,805.13.

Japan’s technology-related shares rallied after a lull earlier this week, following a strong performance by AI chip firm Nvidia and other US tech megacaps overnight.

The broader chip sector outperformed, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 1.8%. The Nasdaq rallied 1.3%.

“The rise in US tech stocks has generated a pretty strong tailwind” for Japanese equities, becoming the driving force of the day, said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

Advantest, which counts Nvidia among its customers, surged during the morning session to end up 6.6%.

Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron gained 3.2%. Together, the two shares lifted the Nikkei by about 209 points.

Japan’s Nikkei closes at highest since mid-April

Electronic machinery makers added 1.5% to lead sector gains among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry subindexes. Market participants may also be re-investing increased dividend payouts into the market after a batch of payments this week, giving some degree of extra support to shares, said Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management’s Ichikawa.

Dividends have improved as Japan pushes for corporate governance reform.

Those reforms have been one of the big supports that helped the Nikkei reach an all-time peak of 41,087.75 on March 22.

After retreating in April, however, the index has struggled to maintain the 39,000 level over recent months amid tepid company revenue outlooks and concerns about currency and bond market volatility.

Investors are also waiting for further clarity on the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy path. Among other heavyweight stocks, Fast Retailing rose 1.5%, AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group gained 1.4%, and electrical components maker TDK was up 3.1%.

Tokyo stocks JAPAN STOCK Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei surges to over two-month high on tech rally

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: US says it supports Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism

Sugar export: Govt to scrap permission if retail prices raised

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: PPRA board to consider aviation ministry’s proposal today

PPP decides to vote for budget

FBR may block bank accounts of non-filers

Historic receivables, payments: KE urges PD to help settle the dispute

Rs14bn of EDS: FBR points out ambiguity in reconciliation

CDC relaxes fees for sub-account holders, CDS connection

PM admits FY25 budget prepared on IMF’s dictation

Honoraria for NA, Senate staff but no change in tax rates for salaried group as Aurangzeb wraps up budget discussion

Read more stories