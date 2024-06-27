AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.59%)
DGKC 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 123.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.55%)
HUBC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.73%)
PPL 117.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.84%)
PRL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
PTC 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.83%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.39%)
SNGP 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.23%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TRG 62.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.52%)
UNITY 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.76%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 8,311 Increased By 19 (0.23%)
BR30 26,566 Increased By 22.5 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,528 Increased By 252.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 25,433 Increased By 51.4 (0.2%)
Jun 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steady as US demand flags but Middle East risk mounts

Reuters Published June 27, 2024 Updated June 27, 2024 03:12pm

LONDON: Oil prices were largely steady on Thursday as a surprise build in US stockpiles fuelled fears about slow demand from the world’s top oil consumer and countered supply concerns stoked by escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Brent crude oil futures were up 43 cents, or 0.5%, at $85.68 a barrel by 0850 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $81.32. Both benchmarks had settled slightly higher on Wednesday.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a 3.6 million barrel jump in the country’s crude oil stocks last week.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a drawdown of 2.9 million barrels.

US gasoline stocks also rose, increasing by 2.7 million barrels.

That compared with analyst expectations for a 1 million barrel draw.

Oil falls after jump in US inventories

“The actual readings were nothing short of disappointing for bulls that look for a continued (market) tightening brought about by seasonal demand,” said PVM Oil analyst John Evans.

“If it were not for the steady and incremental ratcheting up of geopolitical risk in the Middle East, oil prices might have found themselves on the back end of a much more negative day.”

Worries over the potential for the the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza spreading to Lebanon limited price declines.

Cross-border strains between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah have been escalating in recent weeks, stoking fears of a war that could draw in other regional powers, including major oil producer Iran.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his country stood in solidarity with Lebanon and called on the region’s countries to show their support.

Israeli forces pounded several areas across Gaza on Wednesday and residents reported fierce fighting overnight in Rafah in the south of the Palestinian enclave.

Crude Oil Brent crude Oil WTI Turkiye President Tayyip Erdogan

Comments

200 characters

Oil steady as US demand flags but Middle East risk mounts

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Intra-day update: some buying at PSX, KSE-100 up over 400 points

Iddat case: Islamabad court rejects Imran, wife’s plea

Circular debt: govt approves Rs82bn payment to OGDC

Kenya braces for fresh protests despite president’s tax climbdown

South Africa thrash Afghanistan to reach T20 World Cup final

117 demands of grants approved by lower house

Retired govt employees’ pensions: Notification likely to be issued very soon

Chinese industries’ transfer to Pakistan: PM allows JV project

FBR to impose sales tax on stationery items

Read more stories