DC Hyderabad expresses concern over increasing drug trade

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Zainul Abidin Memon, has expressed concern over the increasing illegal drug trade, stating that "unfortunately, the illegal drug business is flourishing."

He made these remarks while speaking to the media after a rally against drugs at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shabbaz Building.

He said that senior provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has issued directives to eradicate drugs, and accordingly, relevant agencies are taking effective action against drug peddlers. Many drug dealers have been arrested and strict legal action has been taken against them.

The Deputy Commissioner added that due to increasing unemployment and economic issues in the country, drug peddlers are exploiting the youth, making them addicts.

However, he warned drug peddlers that a noose is tightening around them, and without any discrimination, action is being taken to eradicate drugs. He expressed hope that soon, drugs will be completely eliminated from the country.

A large number of officials from relevant departments and social workers participated in the rally.

