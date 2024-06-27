AIRLINK 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.51%)
DGKC 92.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
FCCL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
FFL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.71%)
HBL 124.98 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.36%)
HUBC 165.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
KEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 136.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
PAEL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PPL 118.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
SEARL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.66%)
SNGP 65.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TPLP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
TRG 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.81%)
UNITY 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 8,352 Increased By 59.3 (0.71%)
BR30 26,683 Increased By 139.1 (0.52%)
KSE100 78,754 Increased By 478.4 (0.61%)
KSE30 25,557 Increased By 175.5 (0.69%)
Jun 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-27

DC Hyderabad expresses concern over increasing drug trade

Recorder Report Published 27 Jun, 2024 06:52am

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Zainul Abidin Memon, has expressed concern over the increasing illegal drug trade, stating that "unfortunately, the illegal drug business is flourishing."

He made these remarks while speaking to the media after a rally against drugs at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shabbaz Building.

He said that senior provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has issued directives to eradicate drugs, and accordingly, relevant agencies are taking effective action against drug peddlers. Many drug dealers have been arrested and strict legal action has been taken against them.

The Deputy Commissioner added that due to increasing unemployment and economic issues in the country, drug peddlers are exploiting the youth, making them addicts.

However, he warned drug peddlers that a noose is tightening around them, and without any discrimination, action is being taken to eradicate drugs. He expressed hope that soon, drugs will be completely eliminated from the country.

A large number of officials from relevant departments and social workers participated in the rally.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sharjeel Inam Memon DC Hyderabad drug trade Zainul Abidin Memon illegal drug trade

Comments

200 characters

DC Hyderabad expresses concern over increasing drug trade

FBR to impose sales tax on stationery items

Retired govt employees’ pensions: Notification likely to be issued very soon

Chinese industries’ transfer to Pakistan: PM allows JV project

FBR to create 25 posts of ‘commissioner refund’

Failure to tax world’s richest means global tax needed

Rs82bn TFCs issue: OGDCL sets stringent conditions for proposed rollover

PM again invites opposition for talks

KE’s rights acquisition: SECP says its ‘suspicions’ not eased yet

KE demands Sindh govt make Rs105bn payment

Qamar elected chairman of NA finance panel

Read more stories