AIRLINK 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.66%)
BOP 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.12%)
DGKC 90.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.39%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
FFBL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.09%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HASCOL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.65%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.5%)
HUBC 168.47 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (2.9%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.99%)
KOSM 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
MLCF 38.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.47%)
OGDC 128.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.28%)
PAEL 25.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.3%)
PPL 116.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
SEARL 57.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.5%)
SNGP 64.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.7%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.45%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
TPLP 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
TRG 63.54 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.18%)
UNITY 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,323 Increased By 77.4 (0.94%)
BR30 26,663 Increased By 248.5 (0.94%)
KSE100 78,498 Increased By 557.5 (0.72%)
KSE30 25,380 Increased By 193.1 (0.77%)
Jun 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares retreat 1% after strong inflation data

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2024 09:53am

Australian shares extended losses on Wednesday, after data showed strong cost pressures in the country in May, with heavyweight financial and mining stocks leading losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.1% to 7755.7 points by 0141 GMT.

The benchmark rose more than 1% on Tuesday. Data showed the annual pace of Australian consumer price inflation accelerated to a six-month high in May, while a key core measure rose for the fourth straight month, leading markets to narrow the odds on another rate hike.

The country’s central bank said earlier in the day that it could not rule out further tightening, noting that the monetary policy was restrictive with the current cash rate causing financial pain for many households.

Investors are also awaiting the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - the Federal Reserve’s favoured gauge of inflation - due on Friday, which could provide further clues on the Fed’s rate cut trajectory.

In Sydney, interest rate-sensitive financial stocks declined 0.9%, with the ‘big four’ banks falling between 0.5% and 0.9%.

Australian shares gain as financials hit record high; inflation data on tap

Heavyweight mining stocks followed suit declining 1.7% due to weak iron ore prices. Shares of top miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto fell 1.5% and 1%, respectively.

Gold stocks declined more than 2.0% to hit their lowest level since early April.

Shares of Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining fell 1.8% and 1.3%, respectively.

Meanwhile, energy stocks retreated as much as 0.6% on demand concerns in the top oil consumer United States. In contrast, technology stocks advanced up to 0.8% tracking gains in Wall Street.

Shares of Star Entertainment rose as much as 3.2%, eyeing their best day since early June, after the casino operator appointed Steve McCann as its group CEO and Managing Director.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index advanced 0.2% to 11,742.35 points.

Australian shares Star Entertainment

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares retreat 1% after strong inflation data

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: US says it supports Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism

Sugar export: Govt to scrap permission if retail prices raised

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: PPRA board to consider aviation ministry’s proposal today

PPP decides to vote for budget

FBR may block bank accounts of non-filers

Historic receivables, payments: KE urges PD to help settle the dispute

Rs14bn of EDS: FBR points out ambiguity in reconciliation

CDC relaxes fees for sub-account holders, CDS connection

PM admits FY25 budget prepared on IMF’s dictation

Honoraria for NA, Senate staff but no change in tax rates for salaried group as Aurangzeb wraps up budget discussion

Read more stories